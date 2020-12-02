Kole S. Neumann, 24
Kole S. Neumann, 24, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Missoula, Montana, passed away Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Kole or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home is caring for the family.
