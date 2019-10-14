Kirsten Bratvold, 66
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Kirsten Bratvold, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home at the age of 66.
Kirsten was born on February 11, 1953, to Art and Annabel (Opland) Johnson. She and her four siblings spent their early years on the family farm north of Ray until her parents moved the family to town in the late 1950s. Kirsten attended elementary in Ray and graduated from Ray High School in 1971. She attended the North Dakota State School of Science to become a cruise ship chef, but plans changed. On July 28, 1973, Kirsten and Jerald (Jerry) Bratvold were married at Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church. They raised three daughters, Shannon, Angie and Lindsey surrounded by grandparents, family and friends in Ray. The family spent summers on the farm and winters in town, moving twice a year. Kirsten was very supportive of her girls and attended countless ball games, concerts and competitions throughout their school years.
Kirsten was an invaluable partner on the farm. She drove tractor and truck, hauled grain and helped in any way she could. Throughout the years, she also worked several jobs to help support the family, including working for the Ray Post Office, Medical Arts Press and Wayne Hauge, CPA. Kirsten loved learning and earned the degree of Associate in Science and Certificate of Practical Nursing from Williston State College in 2005. Upon completion of her degree, she worked for a time at the eye clinic in Williston.
Kirsten loved giving. She always rooted for the underdog. She was an avid reader and would frequently send clippings or texts of things she thought might help you, from how to soothe a sore throat to why men shouldn’t hold laptops on their laps when trying to conceive. Kirsten was an excellent cook, sharing her food with people around town and at numerous family gatherings. She enjoyed humor and was known for laughing heartily at her own jokes. She always loved being on or near the water and for the last few years could be found on her boat on Lake Sakakawea. Many special memories with her family were made over the past few summers at the boat. She loved to travel and was always excited to see new places. Kirsten loved being a grandma and her grandkids were thoroughly loved and continually spoiled. As much as she complained about him, she also dearly loved and doted on “Jerry’s dog,” Jack. She had a gift for finding the items we all needed while shopping at TJ Maxx or one of her other favorite stores. Her giving nature and compassionate spirit will be missed.
Kirsten was preceded in death by her father, Art; her mother, Annabel and her mother-in-law, Irma. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters, Shannon (Steve) Hauge of Ray, Angie (Ryan) Monson of Bismarck and Lindsey (Brett) Narloch of Bismarck, as well as her seven grandchildren: Alexis, Hailey and Brynley Hauge, Bennett and Cooper Monson, Harper and Hudson Narloch. Kirsten is also survived by her aunt, Adelaide Johnson and four siblings: Paul (Teresa) Johnson, Gail Gonzalez, Karen Fantauzza and Steven (Angela) Johnson. In addition, her sister-in-law, Shirley (Gary) Skarphol, brother-in-law, Duane (Connie) Bratvold and many dearly loved cousins, nieces and nephews also survive her.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a fellowship for family and friends and an open house from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Ray Senior Citizens on Friday, October 18, 2019. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Rainbow Valley Lutheran Cemetery, northwest of Ray. A family service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com