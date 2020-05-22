Kimberly “Kimber” Kaye Atol 54, of Williston, ND passed away at her home on May 17, 2020 with her loving husband, Billy, at her side.
Kimber was born June 11, 1965 in Palestine Texas to Eddie and Laura Hollingsworth.
She moved to Great Falls Mt in 1977 at age 12; then moved to Williston ND in 1984 at age 18. This is where she would meet the loves of her life, Bill Atol and her first two children Anna and Eli. She fell in love with both kids immediately and from that moment, they were hers and she was mom.
Billy and Kimber moved to California and married May 9, 1987. Eli and Anna soon followed.
For more than 12 years she was employed by Johnny Rebs’. Initially she waitressed, patrons would wait so they could be at her table. Within a very short time, she was promoted to the management role, working long days. Many menu items were attributed from Kimber, such as her fried apple pie. With her baby blues, her beautiful personality and strong work ethic, Johnny Rebs’ became an icon. She discovered her love for decorating, remodeled the Southern Restaurant and further assisted to add on 2 more Johnny Rebs’ Restaurants in Belfower and Lancaster CA.
September 1997, her miracle appeared, Madison “Stink Bug” was born. Her dreams were coming true. She could put her toes in the sand, and continue decorating businesses while being a mom.
In 2008, the family returned to Williston to care for Billy’s aging parents, Myrtle and Turtle (George) Atol. Kimber became a caregiver in addition to her angelic / bubbly personality.
In 2012 she conquered her wildest dream and became known as the infamous “Blondie”, while opening her catering business, Blondie’s Feed Your Soul Food. She soared as her business became known throughout Williston and surrounding counties. Her infectious personality and delicious cooking brought a taste of food Williston had never seen. Her Etouffee’ was truly a favorite of many, as well as her Biscuits and Gravy. Her favorite quote was “Never eat more than you can lift”, Miss Piggy. Her talents did not go unnoticed as she accomplished not only a name for herself, she was given several awards. In 2017 she was awarded the Shamrockin’ the Bakken Taste of Williston Family Favorites. 2018 she walked away with Bras for a Cause People’s Choice award and 1st place in the Gumbo Cook-off. Kimber shined brightly as the 2018-2019 Best of the Bakken Best Chef and Best of the Bakken Best Caterer awards. Many weddings, graduations, Christmas events and even funerals were hosted. Her nearest and dearest annual event was hosting the Veterans. Her kitchen became her prayer room, behind the scenes, while preparing her food, she would often pray for the people she would be feeding. Not only were tummies being filled, souls were being healed.
Kimber loved children and squeezing that baby sweet meat! Throughout her life and till the very end, she was chasing little ones and stealing smooches. She was a second mom to so many, the one you could trust, she was the rational mind and her advice was impeccable. Kimber’s greatest quality would be her loving and forgiving heart. She gave consistently without a second thought. She managed to be a stranger’s best friend in 5 minutes. She made everyone feel like they were the most important and valued person in her life. Kimber knew how to love genuinely and deeply.
Kimber had an abundant amount of friends in which she continued to stay in touch with for decades. No matter how much time in between, her love remained. Her closest friends captured many belly laughs while on girl’s trips with Kimber. Nicknames replaced family and closest friend’s names, these will forever be cherished. “Dennis” can never be replaced by another.
Kimber is survived by her husband Bill Atol, Williston, ND.
Her children: Daughter Anna (Brian) Bourgeois, Costa Mesa, CA, Son Eli (Megan) Atol, Tehachapi, CA and daughter, Madison Atol, Williston, ND.
Nani’s Angels: (Her beautiful grandchildren)
Charlie & Alice Bourgeois. Olivia, Isabella, & Mila Atol. Gracie, Gus & Gabby Kries. Her Parents: Eddie, Laura Hollingsworth Her Siblings: Shauna Gutierrez, Eddie Hollingsworth Jr, Kevin Hollingsworth, Katie Hollingsworth, Seth Hollingsworth, Hannah Bassett, and Leslee Hollingsworth.
Her nieces and nephews, which she adored: Mandi (Billy) Kreis; Reagan Guttierrez; Luke, Rylan, Emma Hollingsworth; MJ, Emery and Wyatt Shead.
The Atol family would like to give a special thank you and sincere gratitude to longtime soul sister, Leslie Chase and husband Scott, for their dedication and love while in Texas. To the MD Anderson doctors and nurses for their extraordinary care as well as the oncology / hospice nurses in Williston, thank you and may God Bless you all. To “her purpose for chemo”, Bristol, you will be watched over by your new guardian angel from above.
Kimber was an amazing and dedicated disciple of God, spreading His word throughout her walk while on this earth.
Jeremiah 30:17 “For I will restore Health to you and heal you of your wounds,” says the Lord.
Kimber, you are renewed and restored, fly high and dance with the angels! OX
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Service honoring Kimber’s life at a later date this summer. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.