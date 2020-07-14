Kimberly “Kimber” Atol, 54, of Williston, ND passed away at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kimber’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Lutheran Bretheren Church in Williston. Pastor Ron Erickson will officiate.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.