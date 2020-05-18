Kimberly “Kimber” Atol, 54, of Williston, ND passed away at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Atol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments