Kevin Savoy, 58, of Williston, passed away at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

In Keeping with Kevin’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation services.

