Kevin Savoy, 58

Sep 19, 2022

Kevin Savoy, 58, of Williston, passed away at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

In Keeping with Kevin's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation services.

A celebration of Kevin's life and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Kevin or leave condolences for his family.