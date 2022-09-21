Kevin Savoy, 58, of Williston, passed away at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

In Keeping with Kevin’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation services.

Service information

Sep 26
Celebration of Life Service
Monday, September 26, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Spring Lake Park
Highway 2 North
Williston, ND 58801
