Kevin Savoy, 58

Sep 21, 2022

Kevin Savoy, 58, of Williston, passed away at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

In Keeping with Kevin's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation services.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be at 4:00 PM on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Keel Boat at Spring Lake Park in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Kevin or leave condolences for his family.

Service information

Celebration of Life Service
Monday, September 26, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Spring Lake Park
Highway 2 North
Williston, ND 58801