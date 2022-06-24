Keven Johnstone, 59

A graveside committal service for Keven Johnstone will be conducted 1PM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the South Froid Cemetery. A BBQ will then be held back at Keven and Dawn’s home southeast of Froid (3 1/2 miles from MT Hwy 16).
Keven C. Johnstone, 59, of Froid, Montana passed away at his home from natural causes January 17, 2022. He was born October 25, 1962 in Missoula, Montana to proud parents John and Norma Jean (Mogan) Johnstone. He and his younger sister got to experience living in various towns in Montana as well as Washington while his family moved around for their mom’s job as a teacher. Keven graduated high school in Medicine Lake in 1981. He then attended college in Williston, North Dakota and Bozeman, Montana.
Keven made a career working as a motor hand in the oil field and most recently was employed by Nabors, Inc. It was hard work but Keven was dedicated to his trade as it gave him the benefit of work and income while he pursued his true passion of farming.
Keven met Dawn (Loegering) in September, 2004. They married the following year on October 15, 2005. Although their relationship began by way of technology, the couple enjoyed spending time together driving the back roads through the country. Navigation wasn’t always a strong suit. Through this marriage, Keven accepted a daughter by choice and they exchanged jokes and gag gifts and enjoyed many adventures.
Keven had many titles but one of his most cherished was “Papa.” Keven’s four grandchildren were his pride and joy. They all looked forward to his visits whether in person or video chats. He will be remembered by them for being fun and always ready to lend an ear or play games.
Keven is preceded in death by his father John Johnstone.
Keven is survived by his wife Dawn (Loegering) Johnstone, Froid, MT; daughter Tiffany (Tim) Roebuck and grandchildren Tyler, Trever, Thea & Tanner Roebuck all of Mobridge, SD; mother Norma Jean Johnstone, Froid, MT; sister Michelle (Scott) Gay, Moose Lake, MN; nephews Marty and Joseph Anderson both of Froid, MT; niece Whitney (RJ) and son Leon, Froid, MT; mother-in-law Mavis Loegering, Poplar, MT; and brother-in-law Dewey (Lanette) Loegering, Poplar, MT.
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
To plant a tree in memory of Keven Johnstone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.