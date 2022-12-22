Kerry Hoffman, 75

Kerry Hoffman, 75, of Billings, and formerly a longtime Williston, North Dakota resident, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, 2022, in his home in Billings.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. in Billings.



