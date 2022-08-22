Kenneth L. Axelson, 97

Kenneth L. Axelson, 97, of Tioga, ND formerly of Powers Lake, ND passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Kenny’s Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND and at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Pauleen Crowder will officiate. Inurnment will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND.

