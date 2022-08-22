Kenneth L. Axelson, 97, of Tioga, ND formerly of Powers Lake, ND passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Kenny's Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND and at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Pauleen Crowder will officiate. Inurnment will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND.
The Memorial Service will be live streamed; you can view Kenny’s service directly on his obituary page on our website at www.fulkersons.com.
Kenny was born on August 2, 1925 to Ernest and Agnes Axelson in Powers Lake, ND. Where he was raised on the family farm. Kenny’s parents farmed and ranched for many years just east of Powers Lake.
He attended school at Powers Lake until the 8th grade where he then stopped school to help on the farm and ranch with his family and neighbors. Kenny worked for a few years around Powers Lake area farming and ranching before he moved to Seattle, WA to work as a carpenter with his uncle.
This is where he met the love of his life Evelyn “Evie” Mathison, the couple was married on December 14, 1946 in Seattle, WA. Shortly after this union the couple purchased property in Battleview, ND where they started farming and ranching. Here their first child Marge was born. Kenny and Evelyn then moved to a new farm around 1950, but continued to care for both farms. After moving Kenny and Evie were blessed with two more children, Larry and Greg. The couple then moved in 1966 to Powers Lake and continued to farm and ranch and raise their three children.
He enjoyed many things in life but was especially fond of farming, ranching, and loved his time around horses and cows. He loved spending time with his family in the evenings after his long days of working around the farm. He always made sure his kids had their own horse and saddle for them to enjoy just as much as he did.
In 2010 Kenny and Evie moved to Tioga to live in the Tioga Independent Living Apartments. In 2015, Evie passed away after 68 years of marriage. Kenny then was remarried at the age of 90 to Evelyn Stenbak after meeting at the Tioga Independent Living Apartments. Kenny and Evelyn were married on October 3, 2015. They enjoyed a few great years together until Evelyn Stenbak Axelson’s recent passing in August of 2022.
Kenny is preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn “Evie” Mathison Axelson and Evelyn Stenbak Axelson; his parents, Ernest and Agnus Axelson; brothers, Lester, Donald, Clifford, Robert, and infant Clifford Raymond; and grandson, Dustin Mortenson.
Kenny is survived by his children, Marge (Steven) Mortenson, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, Larry (Valerie) Axelson of Powers Lake, ND and Greg (Amy) Axelson of Williston, ND; brothers, Lloyd Axelson of Contoocook, New Hampshire and Ronnie Axelson, Ada, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Justin, Kelsey and Trevor; and 10 great-grandchildren.
