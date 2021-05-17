Kenneth “Kenny” Syverson, 80
Kenneth “Kenny” Syverson, 80 of rural Culbertson, MT, formerly of Epping and Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson.
Kenneth Sidney Syverson, retired carpenter, crane operator and certified jack of all trades went home to join his daughter Pamela Ruth Syverson on May 13th, 2021. Kenneth Sidney Syverson was born in Williston, ND on October 22, 1940 to Thor and Karin (Johnson) Syverson. He grew up in the Williston area and attended school in Epping, North Dakota. He worked for Borsheim Crane Service.
Kenny married Patricia Carns, they had 4 children together, Pamela, Kevin, Kent, and Kyle. Daughter, Debra was born to Kenny and RaeEtta Olson.
Ken married the love of his life on December 22, 1978. Ann Louise Martell. Ann brought two daughters to this marriage, Rhonda and Julie. Ann was Kenny’s right hand through the years, they worked side by side on many jobs over the years. They made their home in Apache Junction, AZ in the late 80’s and returned to live in rural Culbertson until Kenny entered Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home in January 2019. Ann visited Kenny as often as she could until the COVID restrictions were in place, it made visiting harder and their time together became shorter. Eventually they were able to visit through the “plastic curtain” and Kenny asked every time what that plastic was doing there and why Ann had to wear a mask. With his sarcasm and wit, there was always undoubtedly an inappropriate word or two said after these conversations.
Kenny loved working with his hands and did many jobs in Western ND and NE Montana. He was known for his stubbornness, sense of humor, and work ethic that he passed onto his children. He collected “treasures” from job sites and brought them home to Ann.
One in particular was a small pine tree that a lady wanted dug out of her yard. Kenny brought it home and planted it. He named it Elsie and today it stands over 50 feet tall and sticks out like a sore thumb on the homestead he and Ann had lived at together for 28 years. That tree is as stubborn as Kenny was. He enjoyed fishing, George Jones, and never turned down anything sweet. Ken will be remembered for his joking manner. The more he harassed you, the more you knew he really liked you. He was a great cook, loved cats and dogs, and his favorite dog, Yogi.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, Dr Zoe, and Dr Helland for the care Kenny was given while at Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home in Culbertson.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Ann Syverson; step daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Erickson and their children, Josh (Rachel) Erickson, Abrianna (Shane) Wahlstrom and Cedar; step daughter, Julie (Jeff) Trudell and their children, James and Chad (Andrijana Fendu); great-grandchildren, Cullin, Josephine, Samuel, Navy and Graham.
Kenny’s surviving children, Kevin (Vonda) Syverson, Kent (Kristi) Syverson, Kyle (Laura) Syverson; daughter, Debra (Dennis) Breivik of Williston.
Kenny’s Grandchildren, Karin, Jessica, Kimberly, Nicole, Kody, Keon, Kaylyn, Keaton, Skyler, Kolton, Josten, Dreysyn, Ryah, Anistyn, and Lextyn; great-grandchildren; Kenzie, Kyndal, Kamryn, Kylee, Bailee, Paizlee, Ocean, Jayla, Noah, Carsyn, Kohen, Kennedy, Koda, Kayne, Azelynn, Kamrynn, and Bronx.
Kenny’s survivors also include his sister, Dianne Earhart; brothers, Derald Syverson, Dale Syverson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Thor (Karin) Syverson; daughter, Pamela Syverson; brothers, baby Duane, Duane Syverson, Gary Syverson, Gayle Syverson, Jimmy Syverson; sisters, JoAnne Stevens and Kathleen Ritter.
Kenny’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM (Central), Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Williston. Rev. Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast live, you can view Kenny’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.