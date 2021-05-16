Kenneth "Kenny" Syverson, 80 of rural Culbertson, MT, formerly of Epping and Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM (Central), Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Williston. Rev. Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time.