Kenneth "Kenny" Bottolfsen, 87, of Williston, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment with military rites will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
