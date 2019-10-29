Kenneth “Kenny” Bottolfsen, 87, of Williston, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Kenneth “Kenny” Wilbur Bottolfsen was born January 10, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. Son of Antone and Irene (Erickson) Bottolfsen. Kenny was raised and educated in Minneapolis.
At the age of 19, Kenny joined the US Marines. He served in the Korea Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1953. From the moment you walked into his home you could tell a Marine lived there. A patriotic wreath hanging at the front door, to his man cave that proudly displayed a collection of military memorabilia throughout the room. If you asked him about his service or collection, his passion would show.
Kenny married Myrna Hannegrefs in Minneapolis, MN on November 27, 1974. He worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis for over 40 years. He retired and the family decided to move to Williston in 1991 where they have resided since.
He enjoyed all sports especially watching his favorite teams the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He was always up for a good game of cards, fishing, the casino and dancing. He was a member of the Williston Moose Lodge.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Myrna; daughter, Kelly (Sam) Thome; son, Tom Bottolfsen; granddaughter Samantha Thome; grandson, Sheldon Thome; sister, Marion Zurek; nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Buck; brother, Robert Bottolfsen; and granddaughter, Danielle Brooks.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment with military rites will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com