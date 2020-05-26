Kenneth “Ken” Raymond Engberg, 100, passed away in Crosby on May 18, 2020, surrounded by his five children and several grandchildren. A private burial was held on May 21 and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ken was born on July 26, 1919 to Ernest and Emma Engberg on their family farm in Blooming Valley Township. He was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ambrose and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby. He attended Crosby High School and graduated in 1938.Ken married Edith Christianson on July 26, 1942 in Plentywood, Montana. He enlisted in the Army on July 17, 1942 and reported for duty on July 30, 1942 at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota. He served in the Army for two years and was honorably discharged due to an illness on March 4, 1944. They made their home and raised their five children in Crosby and he became a New York Life Insurance agent in April of 1944. On April 1, 2019 he was the oldest living New York Life Agent.He was a great husband, father, grandfather to twelve wonderful grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Ken cherished the time he spent with his family including hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and many family trips. A highlight of his day was to enjoy a scotch and cigar with family and friends! Ken was very proud of the Crosby community and was involved in several civic organizations including the Crosby Moose Lodge, Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge, Shriners and American Legion. He served on many boards including the Crosby Park Board, ND State League of Cities, Crosby Country Club, First National Bank, Baukol-Noonan Coal Company, elected Mayor of Crosby for two terms and a member of Concordia Lutheran Church since 1935. Ken was very passionate about the Divide County Area Dollars for Scholars which he founded in 1992. This program has helped further the education of many area students. He was very proud of the program and always pleased to hear from the recipients of the scholarships.Ken is survived by his five children: son Brian (Kathy) of Williston; daughters, Kathy (Bruce) Bummer of Casper, Wyoming, Cindy (Rick) Skaugh of Denver, Colorado, Peggy (Jerry) Gilbertson of Casper, Wyoming, Jana (Tom) McKee of Denver, Colorado; six grandsons, Jason (Lisa) Parks, Brendan (Michelle) Bummer, Brian (Sara) Bummer, Mark (Emily) Gilbertson, Scott (Sara) Engberg, Kristofer Engberg; six granddaughters, Breean (Chad) Johnson, Krista (Brett) Morton, Meghan (John) Tonello, Kelsey (Raymond) Young, Lindsey (Matt) Zevenbergen, Jessica (Matt) Jui; and nineteen great-grandchildren, Cole, Gavin, Braden, Madeline, Emilia, Briggs, Jordan, Zoey, Archer, Fletcher, Lydia, Cooper, Emmie, Edie, Adilynn, Nellie, Jorunn, Isaac and Owen. Ken is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Edith, his parents, brothers Jordan, Elmer, Clifford, Herbert, Vernon and Chester and sisters Ann, Ethel, Myrtle, Vivian and Marjorie.Memorials are suggested to Concordia Lutheran Church, St. Luke’s Care Center or Divide County Area Dollars for Scholars.
