Kenneth Henry Westrum, 94

Kenneth Henry Westrum, age 94 of Beach, North Dakota passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Beach.
Kenneth H. Westrum was born on March 18, 1926 in Northgate, ND to Henry and Alice (Siverling) Westrum. He died peacefully on January 5, 2021 in Beach.
The family moved to Bowbells shortly after Ken was born and he attended school there and graduated in the class of 1944. He excelled in baseball and got the nickname “Satch” for his play at 1st base. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army in the Philippines. After he was discharged he joined his brothers in Bismarck for a few years before moving to Parshall, where he took a job as a linotype operator at the Mountrail County Record. It was there that he met Joyce Annette Sund, and they were married on October 30, 1958. A job came open at the Golden Valley News in Beach and he and Joyce, along with daughter, Sue made the move to Beach in 1961. He worked at the paper until 1977 when he and Joyce divorced. Ken moved to Williston to help his sister, Shirley take care of their mother. He worked as a carpenter for Morrell Larson Construction until 1983 when his daughter Sue, who was managing the Flying J asked him to come work for her. Ken worked for Flying J for 15 years until he retired in 1998. Even though divorced, Ken only missed one holiday with his family and that was a Thanksgiving due to poor road conditions. In December of 1998 at the urging of his children, Ken moved back to Beach. On May 15, 1999 he and Joyce were reunited in Marriage at the First Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed taking trips in their R.V., doing Sudoku puzzles, going for coffee every morning at Steve’s Service and later at Farmers Union. His sense of humor and always being the center of attention were traits that will never be forgotten and missed by his “coffee crew” and all those that knew him. He also loved spending time and playing games with his family and watching westerns. Ken was an active member at First Lutheran Church and was a 73 year continuous member of the Harley Salzman American Legion Post # 5, in which he served as Chaplain and Bingo Caller every Friday Night for over 20 years. He will be missed by many.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joyce Annette; daughter, Sue Branden and son Steve and his wife Kelly all of Beach and son, Jay of Coquille, OR; grandchildren Kayla and her husband Jeremy Skaley, Dylan and his wife Tabiatha Branden; Colin Westrum and LeighAnn and her husband Jamie Beeler; Miranda and Abigail Westrum; great granddaughters; Hayden Joy and McKenli Skaley and Madillyn, Audrenna and Johannah Branden. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters and an infant grandson Kristen Daniel Branden
Memorial contributions are suggested to Badlands Bible Camp or a charity of one’s choice.
