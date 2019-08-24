Kenneth Fredericksen, 85, of Williston, ND, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Tioga Medical Long Term Center in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Cremation will follow the visitation. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston. Rev. Mike Olson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillside Memorial Gardens, Williston.
Ken was born the oldest of 7 children on May 18, 1934 in Williston, ND, the son of Vern and Mabel (Nesheim) Fredericksen. He was raised and educated in Williston. Ken entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. He attended college in Williston for several years.
On October 6, he was united in marriage to Ora Mae Erickson in Williston.
He started his long career in the oilfield, working for Midcontinent Supply as a sales manager. Ken traveled to over 70 countries around the world representing his company. Ken retired in the early 1990’s and moved to Epping where he and Ora started a hobby farm and operated it for 17 years. They later moved to Riverdale, ND where they lived for two years before returning to Williston in 2017. Ken entered Tioga Long Term Care in 2018 where he has been a resident since.
Ken enjoyed working and helping his neighbors with their farming, going to Casinos and new Pickup Trucks. He received a soil conservation award for planting over 2800 trees around his farm.
Ken is survived by his wife, Ora of Williston; two sisters, Betty Christopherson of Epping, ND and Jeanie Meek of Williston along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; Larry, Lester and David; a sister, Gayle and three brother-in-laws, Donald Christopherson, Eldon and Winton Erickson.