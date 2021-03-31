Kenneth Erden Hansen, 95
Kenneth Erden Hansen died peacefully at age 95 on March 26, 2021. Ken was born in Columbus, ND, and resided there until moving to Williston as an adult. He served in the Navy, then worked at MDU until his retirement. He thereafter spent many winters as a snowbird in Mesa, Arizona. Ken was a bachelor who lived life on his own terms, living independently until moving to Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston about one year ago due to failing health. He is survived by his two nieces, Karen Jundt of Woodland, Washington, and Kathryn Pensinger of Tucson, Arizona.
Cremation and burial are being handled by Stakston-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will take place at First Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Columbus on April 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Karen and Kathy will host a coffee in Ken’s memory on April 26, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Williston Heritage Center, 18 Main Street. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Trinity Health Foundation or Bethel Lutheran Foundation.