Kenneth Ellvanger, 67
Kenneth Ellvanger, 67, of Stanley, ND, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com
Kenneth Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Friends may call an hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.