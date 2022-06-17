Purchase Access

Kenneth Cole, 89, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston early Thursday morning, June 16, 2022.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Kenneth or leave condolences for his family.

