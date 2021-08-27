Kenneth Carlson, 60

Kenneth Carlson died August 22, 2021. He was born on December 5, 1960, and grew up and graduated from Westby High School. He was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Westby.
Ken worked for Meyer Construction during high school, and then worked in the oilfield, mostly workover rigs. He married his love, Melanee Hovland. Ken moved to Williston and worked for MB Petroleum in 1993 and spent 10 years rotating to Sultanant of Oman.
Then he worked locally for Wildcat Auto Drillers installing and servicing rigs. In 2010 he started consulting, and eventually worked for Samson Resources. He was proud of his house and big yard, and vehicles. He loved his motor sports. He really loved traveling. Eventually things slowed up and he sold everything. Ken had a big heart by helping people in need.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Melanee; his dad, Loren; and his mom, Bonnie. He is survived by sister, Sheila; niece Amber (Ryan), sister, Janet; and nieces Marissa and Angelica. Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021, 2 p.m., MST, Fulkersons Funeral Home, Plentywood; graveside at Plentywood Cemetery. Please join us at Angel Light for a luncheon following.
