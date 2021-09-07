Kelly Skelton, 51, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A celebration of Kelly’s Life will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the New Hope Wesleyan Church in Williston. The Pastor Russ McElveen will officiate. Kelly will be laid to rest at the Sunset Rest Cemetery following the service.
Friends and family are welcome to the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM to sign the guest book and leave condolences for the family. You may also leave condolences on our webpage eversoncoughlin.com.
Kelly R. Skelton was born on February 19, 1970 in Williston, ND to Ronald and Linda Skelton. He graduated from Williston High School in 1990 and Wahpeton welding school a few years later. After his schooling Kelly worked as a spark monkey (welder) across the state of North Dakota where he welded on anything and everything. He was a man of many talents he could fix anything, or he would die trying.
On August 21, 1998 he married Kristy Burley. Once Kelly met the love of his life, he understood the need to put his roots down and call Williston his forever home. While he often talked a big game about moving, truth be told, Williston was home to both his and Kristy’s family and that meant the world to him.
You didn’t have look hard to find his interests, Kelly was the biggest KISS and Oklahoma (OU) Sooner football fan. Attending countless concerts and attending multiple OU games, in addition, he loved camping, four-wheeling, boating, cornhole, playing cards and listening to 80’s music.
Kelly may have given the impression that he was this ‘rough and tough guy’, he was a teddy bear. If you ever saw him interact with his nieces and nephews, you would see the real gentle giant he was. He was an absolute inspiration, a grown man that would interact with each of them in their own way, good or bad, right or wrong. He was always willing to give to others, if one would ask, he would help. We will miss him dearly!
Kelly is survived by his wife Kristy and their dog Zoe. Brothers Troy (Kayla, Titan, Ty and Tanner) Skelton of Bismarck and Mark (Lynn and Shelby) Skelton of Williston, Father and Mother-in-law Ryan and Birdie Burley of Williston, Brother-in-law Kurt (Stacy, Jacie, Emma and Ashlyn) Burley of Bozeman, MT.
Preceding Kelly in death are his parents Ronald and Linda Skelton, grandparents Harold and Lottie Skelton, Joseph and Hazel Solberg.
The Everson – Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is in care of arrangements.