Kelly Skelton, 51 Sep 2, 2021

Kelly Skelton, 51, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Kelly or leave condolences for his family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.