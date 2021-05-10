Kelly Rasch, 60
Kelly Rasch, 60, school administrator, passed May 5, 2021 at his home in Garrison due to complications of Huntington’s Disease. Those who wish to celebrate Kelly’s life are invited to both a visitation (Tues. May 11, 4-8 pm) and funeral service (Wed. 2 pm), which will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison, ND.
Additional details can be found at www.garrisonthompson.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) at https://hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/.