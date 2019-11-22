Keith Willard, 50
Keith Willard, 50, Tolley, ND, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence.
Keith Edward Willard was born July 28, 1969, the son of Calvin and Rose (Dittman) Willard, in Williston, North Dakota. Keith was raised and educated in Epping, North Dakota.
Keith moved to Minot after graduation and started working for Cloverdale. He then moved to Illinois, while there he traveled all over the state roofing for many years. He later moved to northwest North Dakota where he resided in many towns.
Keith married Roxanne Landis in Niobe, ND at the family farm on June 28, 2003. They made their home in Tolley.
Keith always enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He was a homebody to almost everyone who knew him and if you wanted to see Keith you had to come see him. Throughout the years he always had a special place for animals especially his many dogs. For a period of time he even cared for a billy goat that was dropped off at his house. Keith was a talented artist and tattoo artist, doing many tattoos for his family and friends. He always enjoyed spending time with his family. Keith’s mom always had a special place is his heart and enjoyed his long talks with her, she was also one of the few exceptions he would make to leave his house.
Surviving family includes:
wife of 16 years Roxanne; Sons: Tyler Willard, Tolley, Andy (Karlee) Skalicky, Minot; grandkids: Kali and Laken Skalicky; sister: Darlene Volpe, Yulee, FL; brother: Kenny Willard; brother-in-law: Charles Rademacher, CA; nieces: Megan Volpe, Yulee, FL, Olivia Volpe, Yulee, FL, Trudy Simmons, CA; nephew, Charles Rademacher, CA, Steven Rademacher, Williston, ND; great-nieces and nephews, Troy and Kristen Simmons, CA, Aniah, Ezion, Z’yani and Zavion, Yulee, FL.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Linda Rademacher and his Uncle Franky.
Funeral: Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Visitation: Will be 1 hour beforehand.
