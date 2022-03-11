Keith Arlen Rossland, 76
Keith Arlen Rossland, age 76 died March 1, 2022, in Fruita, Colorado, following a long battle with heart disease.
Born March 8, 1945, in Williston, North Dakota, he was the son of the late Alfred Rossland and Clara (Vallevik) Rossland. He graduated from Williston Senior High School in 1963 and was part of the State Championship Basketball Team of 1963. Keith graduated from UND-Williston with an AA degree in 1965 and from UNC in Greeley, CO with a BA in Business Education in 1967.
Keith married Rae Ann Coughlin on June 10th, 1967, in Williston and there they raised three children: Heather, Kyle and Stacie.
Keith was a veteran of the US Army having served from 1968-1970 and was a Spec-5 during the Vietnam War. While serving his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm.
Keith was employed by Williston Public School District #1, UND-W, Metropolitan Federal (formerly Northwestern Federal Saving and Loan), and Owen Realty. Keith was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks, and the Kiwanis Club.
Keith was happy spending his days watching any sporting event on TV or an old western. He always liked a good joke and had a quick wit. He was an avid NDSU Bison fan and loved to watch or listen to football games. He also loved telling stories about his time on the Rossland farm and at his sister’s farm in Bainville, MT.
Keith retired in Fruita, Colorado and enjoyed playing pool several times a week with his good friends. He was proud of his children and the lives they have created. Keith’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. He kept up with all of their activities whether it was attending their activities in person or watching them live streamed.
Keith is survived by his twin sister Karen Vannatta of Missoula, MT; and his three children: Heather (David) Lee of Fruita, CO, Kyle (Tammy) Rossland of Williston, ND, and Stacie (Cory) Schreiner of Grand Junction, CO; his grandchildren Marcus, Hunter, Lauren, Andrew, Olivia, Nicholas, Kolby, and Truett; and his sister-in-law Kathy Rossland and several nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arden Rossland, and his brother-in-law Marlyn Vannatta.
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston will announce his Celebration of Life will in the summer in Williston, ND. If you would like to share a memory of Keith, you may do so at https://www.brownscremationservice.com/obituary/Keith-Rossland.
Keith created a scholarship for Williston High School graduates through the Coyote Foundation. If you would like to make a contribution in Keith’s honor, you may do so at www.willistoncoyotefoundation.com under the Keith Rossland Memorial Scholarship.