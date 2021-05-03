Keith A. Kulland, 82
Keith A. Kulland, 82, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 1, 2021, at Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley, ND.
Visitation will be held at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 12:00 PM until service time.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 (Which would have been Keith’s 83rd birthday), at American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor David Behm will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Johns Cemetery near the Kulland farm in Palermo, ND.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life for Keith will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston, ND, on May 7th at 7:00pm, with visitation to begin at 6:30 PM. A social gathering will be held at Williston American Legion Post #37 following the Memorial Service on Friday.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Keith's service directly on his obituary page.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Keith was born May 8, 1938 at a home near the Palda coal mine, in Mountrail County to Alfred and Mildred (Holstenson) Kulland. Alma Eklund helped deliver him. As a boy Keith helped on the family farm east of Belden, ND, and was confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church of rural Belden. He attended high school in Parshall, ND, then went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Japan and the Philippines. Upon his return he worked at North Dakota missile sites in Langdon and Larimore among other places, married Ellen (Kellel) Kulland, and had two children, Janice and Jason. Keith was a long time resident of Williston ND, and as a young man worked in the oil patch for Calvert, then Bomac drilling companies. One day in his late 30’s he came home and announced, “I bought a crane!” Keith then went on to own Kulland Excavating and Gravel Inc. for 25 years, and later started a business of taking down old granaries and grain elevators in Northwest North Dakota and Eastern Montana. For all who knew Keith he was an eccentric, with many dreams and ideas, and many of which came true. He was an inventor, master mechanic, collector, explorer, and best of all story teller. We used to say, he never bought anything that couldn’t be fixed, and he had a love of tinkering and fixing old vehicles and machinery. He was also instrumental in the construction of the American Legion Park located southwest of Williston in the 1990’s. Keith wore many hats. He was a member of Toastmasters, Williston Moose Lodge #239, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #487 in New Town, and was a lifetime member of Williston American Legion Post #37 (Where was Post Commander from 1983-85, and Legionnaire of the Year in 2008), Williston VFW Post #12169, and Williston Forty and Eight Voiture Locale #360. Keith was also well known for his faithful portrayal of Gen. George S. Patton. He and his North Dakota Military Police Association won several awards in the North Dakota State Fair Parade. The highlight of his Patton portrayal was when he recited his famous speech on the Medora Burning Hills Amphitheater stage in 2002. He was known to many as, “The General”. Keith was an avid military history historian, and a true patriot, but most of all he loved life and cherished his family and friends.
Keith is survived by his children, Janice Strande (Dave) of Grand Forks, ND, and Jason Kulland of Langdon, ND, grandchildren, Nathan Strande (Meagan), of Council Bluffs, IA, Erik Strande (Kelsey) of Vernal, UT, and Shaun Strande (Jennifer) of Grand Forks, ND, great grandchildren, Keaton, MaKenzie, Judd, and Lucy, and one sister, Anita, of Mulvane, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Clark, Dean, and Darwin.