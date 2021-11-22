Kazimierz Stanisław Oleksik 66, was born to Edward and Zuzanna (Sobolewska) Oleksik in Krzczonów, Poland on February 15, 1955. He died at his daughter Joanna’s home in Bismarck, North Dakota, surrounded by his family while praying their evening rosary.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will Officiate the service.
A Rosary and Visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Kazik was a devout Catholic, baptized in Drzewica, Poland. He was united in marriage with Alina Wróbel in 1982. Kazik left Poland in 1985, and after spending over a year in a refugee camp in Italy, he came to America in 1986. In America, Kazik worked in multiple capacities including as a custodian, oil field worker, and bricklayer. Then, in 2000 Kazik found his calling when he began working as a caregiver at the Opportunity Foundation. With his patience, tenderness, and tenacity towards the clients he cared for, 21 years on the job flew by.
As evidence of his dedication as an employee and unique gift with the people he cared for, Kazik was awarded employee of the month multiple times.
In his free time, Kazik fostered and grew his faith. He delighted in attending daily Mass, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and bible study. He loved reading Catholic literature and sharing teachings with those he encountered, especially his children. He lived very humbly and donated heavily to charities, especially those relating to pro-life, a cause he cared about deeply.
Kazik’s life took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in January 2017 and pancreatic cancer in November 2020. As a man of faith, and with his unwavering acceptance of God’s will, Kazik made the most of his remaining time. His illness yielded opportunities for support which resulted in precious time with his adult children. While navigating the ups and downs of his sickness, Kazik celebrated his good days with his children and endured the difficult days because of their loving care.
In his final years, he traveled with his children to six National Parks, Itasca State Park, Green Lake (WI), and the Black Hills. He took a cruise through Italy, Montenegro, and Greece; saw his family in Poland; and revisited Rome--something as a Catholic he thought to be “very fitting.” Kazik enjoyed talking, gardening, counting things, jalapenos, making wine, buffets, cornhole, mini-golf, and Subway sandwiches.
Kazimierz is survived by his seven children: Agnieszka “Agnes”, Mateusz “Matthew” (Trista), Joanna, Anna, John (Jasmine), Jacob (Karen McCowin), and Sarah Oleksik. Five grandchildren Joey Anderson, Landon, Blaise, Grant, and Maxwell Oleksik. As well as three siblings Czesław (Wanda) Oleksik, Henryk (Ewa) Oleksik, & Grażyna (Wiesław) Białecki.
He was preceded in death by his parents Zuzanna and Edward Oleksik, and two brothers: Wiesław Oleksik and Mieczysław (Krystyna) Oleksik.