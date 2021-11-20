Purchase Access

Kazimierz Oleksik, 66, of Williston, passed away at his daughter’s home in Bismarck, surrounded by his family, on Thursday evening, November 18, 2021.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Russell Kovash at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston.

A Complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Monday, November 22, at 5:30 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. All who wish to attend are welcome.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Kazik or leave condolences for his family.

Service information

Nov 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, ND 58801
Nov 22
Evening Vigil with Rosary
Monday, November 22, 2021
5:30PM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
