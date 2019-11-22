Kaye Westin, 87
Kaye Westin, 87, of Grenora, ND, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sunset Drive a Prospera Community in Mandan, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Pasto Zachariah Shipman will officiate and interment will be in the Grenora Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to services.