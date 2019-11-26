Kaye Claire Darlene Westin, 86, of Grenora passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sunset Drive-Prospera Community Continuing Care.
Kaye was born on November 15, 1933 in Ambrose, North Dakota to Chester and Thelma (Sonstegaard) Trulson.
Kaye was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church and attended Skabo Country School. She graduated from Grenora High School with the class of 1951. She moved to Minot enrolling in the Minot Teachers College and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Standard Elementary Teaching. Her teaching career began in Alexander, ND teaching 2nd and 3rd grade for one year and elementary school in Grenora, ND for 19 years. She also worked at KWBM (now KEYZ) Radio Station.
On March 6, 1955, Kaye married Gerald Westin at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora. Kaye and Gerald were blessed 2 children, their son, Craig and daughter, Vicki.
Kaye was active in the St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Grenora Ladies Aid, a former member of the North Dakota Educator’s Association and the Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority.
She enjoyed reading, dancing and traveling. She spent hours working on her beautiful Hardanger embroidery projects, with love stitched into every piece she made. Her true passion was spending as much time as she could with her family. She made the best out of every camping trip and was always ready to go fishing, catching her fair share of fish.
Kaye is survived by her son, Craig (Cindy) Westin of Grenora, ND; daughter, Vicki (Wayne) Riske of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Mitchell Westin, Amy Jesperson, Jenna Riske; great-grandchildren, Avery and Jace Jesperson; sister-in-law, Lavon Hattle; brother-in-law, Loran Westin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Gene Trulson and Claude Trulson, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 9:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be held at Grenora Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home. Friends may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com