Kay Marie (Pladson) Stout, 62, of Williston passed away on January 22, 2020 at Farmstead Living, Moorhead, MN, surrounded by family assisted by Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Kay was born March 11, 1957 to Sidney and Ann (Evenson) Pladson of Hatton, ND. She grew up in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High in 1975. She lived in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo/Moorhead and Williston. She worked at CI Apparel in Fargo and Elks Camp Grassick in Dawson, ND, and volunteered at The Wise Penny in Williston.
Kay is survived by her husband Jim, her daughter Bethany (TJ) Kraushaar and grandchildren Evan and Lily Kraushaar of Fargo, her step-son Derek (Cathy) Stout of Bemidji, MN, sister Kim Pladson of Fargo, and brother Jon (Joan) Pladson of Long Beach, CA. Kay’s mother and father preceded her in death. Hope Lutheran Church — North Campus, Fargo, will have a celebration of Kay’s life with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, officiated by Pastor Sarah Seibold. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston will have a celebration at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, officiated by Pastor David Maxfield. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.