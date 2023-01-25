Katy Wahlstrom, 89

Katy Wahlstrom, 89, of Alexander, most recently of Watford City, went to meet her heavenly father on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023.

In keeping with Katy’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston and her ashes will be spread on the family farm at a later date. No funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.



