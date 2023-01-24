Katy Wahlstrom, 89, of Alexander, most recently of Watford City, passed away at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023.

Her funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

To plant a tree in memory of Katy Wahlstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Load comments