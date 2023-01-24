Katy Wahlstrom, 89 Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Katy Wahlstrom, 89, of Alexander, most recently of Watford City, passed away at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023.Her funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Katy or leave condolences for her family. To plant a tree in memory of Katy Wahlstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williston Dirty Dough Cookie shop coming soon WBSD7 board members and Superintendent respond to recall efforts ND Highway Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run near Arnegard WHS wrestlers on a winning streak, Isom celebrates big win in Sidney SRO patrol cars get a new look thanks to two Williston students Fort Totten man injected meth into sexual abuse victims, sentenced to 27 years Wildrose man dead after rear-ending a Peterbilt Halladay hired as Trinity Health Community Wellness Coach Donkeys help raise over $5K for Grenora FBLA Baby Willow case: Defense discusses 'Not Guilty' verdict