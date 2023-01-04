Katie Marie Makris, 38

Katie Marie Makris, 38, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston on Friday, December 30, 2022. In Keeping with Katies wishes, Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

There will be a Memorial service held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on our website eversoncoughlin.com. A luncheon will be held after the service at the Williston ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston. Friends may view pictures and sign a guest book on Thursday, January 5, 2023, for the hour preceding the service at the church.

