Katie Marie Makris, 38, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston on Friday, December 30, 2022. In Keeping with Katies wishes, Cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
There will be a Memorial service held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Rev. Ron Erickson will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on our website eversoncoughlin.com. A luncheon will be held after the service at the Williston ARC, 822 18th Street East, Williston. Friends may view pictures and sign a guest book on Thursday, January 5, 2023, for the hour preceding the service at the church.
Katie Marie Rickley Makris, 38, Williston, North Dakota passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1984, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of Van and Mary Rickley.
Katie was a compassionate, caring person who had a strong sense of loyalty. She put others first and exhibited deep passion for others. She loved to make people happy with her humor and dynamic smile. She deeply loved her boys, her family, education, Raiders football, and softball with her dad.
Katie attended school in Salina, KS and fondly remembers her fifth grade teacher, Mr. Tripp, from Sunset Elementary. She graduated from Solomon High School in 2002.
Katie had a love of education and furthering her career. She most recently earned her bachelor’s in human resource management and continued her studies, earning a master’s in leadership from WGU-Western Governance University.
She was accomplished in her career and she excelled in her profession as a human resource director. She enjoyed her coworkers and position at Williston Public School District and was respected and missed when she moved on to other endeavors.
After leaving the school district, Katie spent a year in HR at JMAC Resources before moving on this fall to the position of HR Director at Williston State College.
Katie married Kurt Singer in 2006 and in this marriage two children were born, Zaiden Singer, 14 and Adler Singer, 11. Katie married Joe Makris July 4th, 2015, and added two stepchildren Stavros Makris, 20 and Morgan Makris, 17 to her family.
Katie is survived by her parents Van and Mary Rickley (Williston),her husband, Joe Makris (Williston), sons Zaiden and Adler (Williston), stepchildren Stavros and Morgan, and sister Sarah Miller. (Also survived by the Makris Family, friends and many cousins…too many to name.)
She is preceded in death by sister Leslie Jo Rickley, Salina, KS, grandparents Gerald and Betty St. Clair, Smith Center, KS, Orval and Elma Rickley, Wakefield, KS and father-in-law, Russell Singer, Richardton, ND.