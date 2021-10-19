Kathy McChesney, 57, of Williston, passed away at the Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck on Sunday afternoon, October 17, 2021.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.

A complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

