Kathy (Coughlin) Borcher, 68
Kathy (Coughlin) Borcher passed away peacefully during the morning hours of July 29, 2019.
A longtime resident of Powell, WY, Kathy was born in Scobey, Montana to Richard and Elizabeth Coughlin on November 23, 1951.
The only sister to eight brothers, Kathy grew up in North Dakota. She attended Williston High School graduating with the Class of 1969. She continued her education in Billings, MT, attending Rocky Mountain College.
She would also fall in love with a farm boy. She and Lynn married and began to make their way in the world, which led them to Powell some 40 years ago.
Simply put, Kathy’s primary hobbies were her husband, children and grandchildren. She was fiercely driven to put her family first. Rare were the evenings when she wasn’t doing something in support of them. Kathy was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, coworker, cheerleader, caregiver, chauffeur, chef, maid and encourager. She had a sharp wit and a knack for speaking her mind. She took pride in all she did and was tireless in seeing her tasks to fruition. She was the truest definition of a matriarch and will be profoundly missed.
In all she did and all she served, she longed to be held by her prince once again. That gripped her very essence. In selfishness we grieve, but in happiness we rejoice. Kathy is now at home in paradise.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Borcher; mother, Elizabeth; father, Richard; and brother, Thomas.
Kathy leaves behind her children; Elizabeth (Tim) Becking, Julie (Chad) Miner, Benjamin (Jessie) Borcher; nine grandchildren; Claire, Kailee, Caitlyn, Cassidy, McKenna, Breanna, Peyton, Rowan and Christian.
Kathy also leaves behind seven brothers, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and a host of others, too many to mention.
Per Kathy’s wishes, her family had a small private memorial service. A memorial scholarship will be set up in Kathy’s name at Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, 105 East 2nd Street, Powell, WY 82435 to provide tuition for a juvenile diabetes camp. Donations would be appreciated in lieu of gifts or flowers.