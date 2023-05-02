Kathleen Keogh Spicer, 77

Kathleen Keogh Spicer, 77, of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Napa, California, passed away March 22, 2023, at her home in Scottsdale.

Kathleen was born in Fargo, North Dakota on May 4, 1945, the eldest of Brooks and Kay (Hyland) Keogh’s three children. Along with twin siblings Mary and Frank, Kathleen — known to close friends and family as “Kak” — grew up on the historic Keogh family cattle ranch near Keene, N.D. Her upbringing on the ranch led to a lifelong love of horses, rodeo, and the proud history of western North Dakota’s cattle industry. She was active in horsemanship and rodeo competitions from a young age and found success in high school barrel racing and rodeo queen competitions across the state.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Spicer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments