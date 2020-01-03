Kathleen (Kax) Zavalney Flynn, 86

Kathleen (Kax) Zavalney Flynn went to be with her lord and savior on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 in Sheridan Wyoming where she was currently residing. Kathleen was born on December 13th, 1933 to John George (Zink) Zavalney and Anna Classen Zavalney. She lived in Williston, North Dakota for 82 years except for one year in Panama with her husband Frances during his military service. They married in 1953 and divorced in 1974.
She was a drum majorette for the Williston Drum and Bugle core for years.
She also enjoyed teaching baton and doing baton exhibitions. Kathleen enjoyed working for Servair with Jack Daniels and GAB. She was an active member of the St. Joseph’s catholic church and their ladies alterband. Kathleen was well known as the Christmas candy maker and baked candies and goodies for many in the family and in the community. For years she made many Christmas decorations and stockings for numerous nieces, nephews, and neighborhood children. She was preceded in death by her parents: J.G. and Anna Zavalney sisters: Irene Shafer, Marion Soine, Anna Mae Dickey, and Carol Price brothers: Richard P Zavalney, Albert L Zavalney, and Markus J Zavalney nephew Dwight Dickey and nieces Susan Lynn Dorsett and Yvonne Perkey. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Leslie Soine, Alison McManus, David Dickey, Debra Umphlett, Diane Bouzis, Douglas Dickey, Greg Zavalney, Zona Bjornson, John Shafer, Suzanne Price, Kathleen Keegan, Christine Stanley, Paul Zavalney, Carolyn King, Connie Farrell, Kathy Goettsch, Kim Clark, and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sister in-laws, Helen Zavalney and Julaine Zavalney. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will follow in the summer of 2020.
For those who want to give a memorial in Kathleen’s memory, please contribute to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 106 6th St. W., Williston, ND 58801.