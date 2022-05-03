Purchase Access

Kathleen “Kathy” Rolfe, 71, of Palermo, North Dakota passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley, North Dakota.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Rolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


