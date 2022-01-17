Katherine “Katie” Angela Gjovig, 95
Katherine “Katie” Angela Gjovig, 95, died peacefully in her home January 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Katie was born January 15, 1926, to Emanuel and Margaret (Matz) Friess in Marienthal District, Saskatchewan, on the family farm located a quarter mile from the United States border north of Ambrose. She was the 12 of 14 children. Her dad passed away when she was six years old. She grew up on the farm and was educated at Marienthal School. Katie first worked away from home helping her older sisters with their children. She loved that time. It gave her a lifelong closeness to many of her nieces and nephews. She worked at various stores and restaurants in Torquay, Saskatchewan. During World War II she worked at the Air Force Hospital at the airport in Estevan, Saskatchewan.
One of Katie’s early loves was dancing. She attended weekend dances for many years. Later she tried to teach everyone to dance in the kitchen at home. Some with more success than others!
In 1952, Katie met Henry “Hank” Gjovig on a blind date at a dance in Torquay, Saskatchewan. The border agents all knew them both. They would let Hank come through the border after it closed to spend the evening with Katie. Katie and Hank were married in a double wedding with her sister Emelia and George Gress on November 15, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Torquay, Saskatchewan. The wedding was at 10:00 on a Monday morning. They had morning weddings at the time and spent the whole day celebrating, culminating with an evening dance.
They lived in the Ambrose community until they built a new home on the farm in 1974. Katie stayed on the farm until 2001. She later moved to the Wallin Manor and made her final move to the Northern Lights Villa in 2014.
Katie was an amazing homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Her “Katie buns” and cinnamon rolls were beloved in the family. Her baking was legendary in the community. Katie’s favorite job was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and was happiest with them around.
Katie was a devout Catholic and said her rosary at least once a day. She would pray for all of us every day. She was a member of the altar guild society and taught catechism for many years. Katie and Hank cleaned the church for 10 years as well.
Katie was a lifelong member of the Ambrose American Legion Auxiliary and received her 50 year pin. She served in various offices including President over the years.
Katie is survived by children Markham (Lauren) Gjovig; Geralyn (Norm) Johnson; Rory (Michele) Gjovig; Tim (Lori) Gjovig; Shanon Gjovig, and David (Jennifer) Gjovig; brother Andrew (Emily) Friess; grandchildren Gena, Kelly, Lucas, Stephanie, Megan, Austin, Zachary, Tanaya, Jessica, Coltyn, Samantha, Tierany, Ethan and Kendall and their spouses; great grandchildren Parker, Peyton, Thayne, Ava, Brynn, Alyvia, Channing, Scarlett, Piper, Hutton, Henry, Rhett, Sophus, Vivienne, Everett, Meredith, Ivy, Navy, Della and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Hank; grandson Nicholas; parents Emmanuel and Margaret; mother and father-in-law Henry and Edna Gjovig; siblings Mary Friess; Minnie Bachmier; Mathilda Schnell; Anton Friess; Bella Schnell; Bertha Messer; Edith Messer; Casmeir Friess; Emmanuel Friess; Margaret Snider; Emelia Gress; and Harry Friess; sister-in-law Donna Cowley and brother-in-law Dewaine.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.