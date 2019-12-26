Katherine Gauthier, 89, of Williston, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston, ND Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences with her family online @ www.fulkersons.com.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Intern Mike Callahan will officiate and interment will be in Schafer Cemetery, Watford City.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM and Friday at the church an hour prior to the services.