Kassandra Cote, 29

Kassie Cote was taken from us in a car accident near Trenton, ND on August 27, 2022. The same night the yearly Rabe Cote Memorial Stock Car Races were held. What a fitting night to be reunited with her dad to watch the annual race fireworks display.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston.
Kassandra (Kassie) Margaret Cote was born May 14, 1993, in Williston, ND to Rabe and Sheila (Klug) Cote. She was raised in Williston along with her siblings Shawn and Shelby.
Kassie attended school in Williston. During her childhood and teenage years Kassie enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and living life to the fullest. She was always called Kassie Mae by her mom and dad, whether she was in trouble, or they were talking about her with love. In her younger years, her best love was going to Blacktail Dam to Grandpa and Grandma Klug’s cabin. She enjoyed spending time there with them, her cousins, and others; fishing, barbecuing, and eating s’mores around the bonfire. July 4th fireworks were always the best. Kassie also enjoyed driving her brother’s pickup in the back pasture listening to music as loud as it would go. She was always one to go over and above to help a friend out or brighten their day.
In 2015 Kassie decided it was time for a change of scenery and moved to Kuna, Idaho with her mom for a brief period. While in Idaho she worked in a nursing home facility, where she enjoyed spending time with the residents and hearing their stories. Kassie Mae and her mom enjoyed taking day trip adventures and simply spending time together. She returned to Williston after that, where she worked in the hospitality industry for quite some time. She then made the decision to move to Tioga for a while to be closer to her nephew and niece. Kassie enjoyed teasing them all the time and they learned to tease her right back. There were always many giggles amongst them. After a short time in Tioga, Kassie returned to Williston to be closer to friends. She loved hanging out with her friends. Kassie always had a smile on her face and her laugh was contagious. She had a soft spot for both kids and animals, and she always had a cat by her side to keep her company.
She is survived by her brother Shawn Cote (Katie Lucy) and their children, Dusty and Morgan; sister Shelby Cote (Adam Gustafson) and her daughter, Tara; grandmother Kitty Klug; uncles Robert (Carmen) Klug, Howard (Melanie) Klug, James (Kari) Klug, and Lorin (Tammy) Klug; aunts Jackie (Bill) Dickerson and Terri Cote; along with many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Rabe and Sheila Cote; grandparents Ed and Dorothy Cote, and Palmer Klug; cousins Heather Klug and Brandon Stotesbury.