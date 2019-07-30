Karla Stoll-Drovdal, 57
Funeral services for Karla Stoll-Drovdal, 57 of Watford City, ND are at 1:11 P.M., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard, ND. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Watford City, ND and one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Wilmington Cemetery in Arnegard, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Karla Kay Stoll-Drovdal, 56, rural Arnegard, ND passed away on July 25, 2019 at Trinity Hospital, Minot ND from medical complications.
Karla Kay Falcon was born on December 9, 1962 to Kenneth and Arlene Hagan Falcon in Belcourt, ND. Karla was raised in Williston, baptized and confirmed Lutheran.
Misty and Tammi leaned on their middle sister growing up, Karla being their guardian and confidant. Her youth was spent outdoors, igniting her love for fishing, riding horses, boating, skiing and canoeing. She eventually started waitressing at Eddie B’s truck stop in high school until she graduated from WHS in 1981.
Before graduating, she also began working at Mercy Hospital, following her mother’s footsteps in Healthcare. She often took care of her grandma Josephine, helping her find her calling as a CNA and working with the elderely.
Karla stayed with nursing and obtained her degree as an LPN in the years to come. During her career, she became very close with her patients, she loved them and they loved her back. It would break her heart when they would pass away.
Karla found the first love of her life, whom she married, Brian Stoll. Brian and Karla had two daughters, Julian and Lisa Stoll. They were raised in Williston bestowing their love of the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating through their childhood.
Karla moved to Watford City in 1996, continuing her career at Good Shepherd Home for many years. Karla also worked at the local hospital to help with the growing demand for her expertise. Karla loved being around people, showing her beautiful smile and her upbeat attitude wherever she went. This lead her to picking up additional shifts at the Missouri Grille to help pass her free time and continue spreading her infectious love of people.
Karla had such a beautiful smile, helping her meet the second love of her life, Douglas Drovdal in 2008. Douglas’s children, Jordan and Aubreeana, were quickly welcomed into her heart and raised as her own. Karla and Doug spent many years together enjoying the finer things in life. A few of their favorites such as rides on the motorcycle, attending concerts, or spending memorable weekends at the Drovdal Cabin in McKenzie Bay. Doug and Karla were recently married in August of 2018 at their favorite location, the lakehouse.
Karla spent her remaining time with her family and her grandchildren, becoming the best grandma Cameron and Gabbi would have hoped for.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Falcon, sister Mary Lou and grandparents Gabe and Josephine Falcon and Bertha and Arnold Hagan.
Karla is survived by her husband, Douglas Drovdal , daughter, Julian Stoll and grandson, Cameron, daughter, Lisa Stoll and granddaughter, Gabriella, all of Williston, son, Jordan Drovdal, of Arnegard and daughter, Aubreeana Drovdal of Lockhaven, PA. Her mother, Arlene Falcon (Mel Boyer), Williston, ND. Brother, Terry Hagen of Grand Rapids, MN. Sister, Lori aka Misty Falcon , nephew, Scott (Rosa) Bartels , niece Sarah (Chris) Schroeder , nephew, Gabe (Makayla) Calvert, and nephew, Christian Calvert all of Williston. Sister Tammi (Joe) Dickerson of Epping, ND, nephew Joseph Cecil of Williston. Douglas’s parents, David & Kathy Drovdal of Bismarck. Brother-in- law Daniel (Stephanie) Drovdal, nephews, Scott and Kyle, of Burlington, Brother-in-law Brent (Nicole)Drovdal, nephew, Benjamin of Moorhead. Sister-in-law Debra Drovdal of Fargo. Along with numerous cousins.