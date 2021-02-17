Karin Doris Ellen Hamers, 85
Karin Doris Ellen Hamers, 85 of Rolette, formerly of Williston passed away on February 15, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the Rolette Community Care Center with family at her side.
Karin Doris (Ellen, a middle name she refused to ever use) was born in Berlin, Germany on January 27, 1936 to Otto and Charlotte (Manthey) Heyer. She was the second oldest of seven girls. Her childhood was far from idyllic, as she spent her formative years amid World War II. She watched friends being removed from class never to be heard from again, hid in bomb shelters, and stood with her mother for hours in long lines to get small food rations. Her family rejoiced when the Americans came marching through Berlin because they knew they would not starve. During this time, she not only witnessed the horrors of the war, but also kindness from others and the beauty of humanity. She never liked to talk about the war much, but when she did, she always had a shocking or amazing story to tell.
Her mother and stepfather married her off at 18 to a young man they were boarding in their home. To this marriage a son was born, who at the time of their divorce was given to the custody of her husband, and she only had a brief contact with him at age five just before she moved to the United States. A few years after this divorce she fell in love with an American soldier stationed in Berlin. She married Specialist Charles Hamers, Jr. in February of 1962. She followed him from the big city of West Berlin to the small-town lights of Tioga, ND. She tells the story of crying for a week and begging her mom to send her airfare to get back to Berlin. Over the years she became a small-town woman, and years later after returning from a visit home to Berlin, she announced she would not live there for all the money in the world! To this marriage two sons were born, Curtis and Frank. They later divorced. Life soon brought her a daughter, Michele.
A few years after Michele was born, she moved to Oldtown, Idaho where she worked for Key Tronic Corporation for several years making computer keyboards. When Key Tronic closed in the area, instead of transferring to the Spokane branch, she packed up and moved back to Williston, where she worked until she retired for Model Cleaners as a seamstress. Sewing was her gift.
She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, DIY projects (before they were cool), gardening, visiting with friends, a good joke and prank, but her biggest talent and passion was sewing. Anyone who knew her more than likely had her sew something or hem something at one point. She sewed all of Michele’s clothes up to age 9, when Michele demanded a new velour shirt bought at a store. She made several granddaughter’s beautiful baptism gowns that will be cherished.
Karin was preceded in death by her parents and several sisters.
Karin leaves her son, Curtis (Ati) of Williston, son Frank of Colorado and daughter Michele (Wade) Grenier of Rolette, grandchildren Michael (Sherri), Mikayla (Christopher), Brandon, Mercedes, Connor, Kirklan and Elise and seven great grandchildren.
For those that knew Karin, her German accent, sense of humor, orneriness, mad cheesecake bakes, cabbage rolls and sewing magic will be missed.
A family celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials can be made in her honor to the Rolette Community Care Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Elick Funeral Home, Rolla, ND.