Kari Sorenson, 49, of Williston, ND, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Kari’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Interment will be held at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM and an hour before the service at the chapel.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Kari’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.