Karen Kay Lindberg, 62, of Stanley, ND passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.
Karen’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Stanley Park in Stanley, ND. Pastor Sarah Sorenson will officiate. All of Karen’s former students are encouraged to attend. We are asking everyone to bring their own chairs to the park and join us for lunch immediately following the service. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
The service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Karen’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.