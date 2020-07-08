Karen Ann Marie Lenk, 55
Karen Ann Marie Lenk, age 55 of Watkins and Williston, North Dakota, passed away doing what she loved, riding her motorcycle. Karen, and her twin sister, Kathy were born in Minneapolis on July 26, 1964 to Edward & Lynn (Kelly) Lenk.
Karen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She enjoyed baking, sewing and tending to her flowers. Karen also enjoyed the endless hours on the jobsite with Bud.
Left to cherish her memory are her other-half, Bud Peterson of Watkins and Williston, North Dakota; daughters: Vicki (Rob) Johnson of Villard, and Colleen (Kacey) Betts of Asotin, WA; sons: Buddy (Kate) Peterson of Litchfield, Jesse (Sam) Peterson of Litchfield and Jamie (Katie) Peterson of Litchfield; 18 grandchildren; fathetr, Ed Lenk of Staples; siblings: Michelle Ludovissie of Chaska, Gidget (Kevin) Rustad of Pengilly, John (Jackie) of Princeton, Scott (Robin) of Staples; many nieces and nephews.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother and twin sister, Kathy Nelson.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples. Visitation will be on Friday July 10, 2020 from 4-7PM at Taylor Funeral Home in Staples, and one hour prior to the Mass, Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples.
Caring for Karen & her family:
Taylor Funeral Home
Staples 218-895-9009