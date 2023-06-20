Justin Girard Nehring, 44, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND.
Justin Girard Nehring was born on October 14, 1978, in Watford City, ND. He was the son of Rebecca Holm and Charles Girard Nehring.
Justin attended grade school at Round Prairie School and graduated from Bainville High School.
Justin joined the Army National Guard in May of 1999 and retired from there in May of 2021. He proudly served a year overseas in Iraq during his service.
Justin married Leslie (Steen) Nehring in August of 2008 and they have 2 girls, Whitney D and Rylie K.
He enjoyed tinkering on projects and working with his cattle on the farm. He loved off roading with his bronco and teaching his girls that skill and too many others to mention. He loved helping his girls with their animals and projects for 4H.
He was employed by Northwest Rural Water at the time of his death.
He was a kind and giving person and devoted father, husband, and brother. He was willing to help anyone at any time.
Justin is survived by his wife, Leslie; his daughters, Whitney and Rylie; his sister, Tracie; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Becky; father, Girard; his paternal and maternal grandparents; a few uncles, an aunt, and cousins.
Services for Justin will be announced at a later date.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
To plant a tree in memory of Justin Nehring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.