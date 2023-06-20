Nehring

Justin Girard Nehring, 44, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND.

Justin Girard Nehring was born on October 14, 1978, in Watford City, ND. He was the son of Rebecca Holm and Charles Girard Nehring.

