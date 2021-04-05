June (Iverson) Bendewald Planutis, 89
June (Iverson) Bendewald Planutis, 89, of St. Joseph, MI went to Jesus on Friday, March 5, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 10,2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND, with a luncheon to follow at First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Michael Burns will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Wheelock Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND between the hours of 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view June’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.